This Beautiful home is located in the heart of Lakewood with easy walking to restaurants, shops, nightclubs and more. Very easy drive to the downtown & uptown areas of Dallas. Features 2 large bedrooms and 2 baths and a large kitchen. Large flex space and washer and dryer included. This property offers hardwood flooring and central heat and air with a large private deck. Shared yard

Great family friendly neighborhood.