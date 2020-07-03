All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6115 Menger Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6115 Menger Avenue
Last updated May 20 2019 at 10:09 PM

6115 Menger Avenue

6115 Menger Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6115 Menger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75227
Parkdale-Lawnview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Very majestic home sitting up on a hill. Quiet area. Three bedrooms, 2 living areas, Bath & a half. Just a short distance to Downtown Dallas & White Rock Lake. Hardwood floors throughout. Original mid-century tile in kitchen and bath. Glass blocks in the kitchen make it very light & airy-feeling. Well landscaped. The garage is a swing garage at the back of the house & has an entry from the front street. Nice patio area. Smaller front porch. Close to area parks, schools, worship & shopping. Promise: I have a lot to offer. If you've been looking for a good rental, you know that anything in Parkdale won't last long so come on, let's go see if you like this one.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6115 Menger Avenue have any available units?
6115 Menger Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6115 Menger Avenue have?
Some of 6115 Menger Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6115 Menger Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6115 Menger Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6115 Menger Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6115 Menger Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6115 Menger Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6115 Menger Avenue offers parking.
Does 6115 Menger Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6115 Menger Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6115 Menger Avenue have a pool?
No, 6115 Menger Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6115 Menger Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6115 Menger Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6115 Menger Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6115 Menger Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Venue At Greenville
5759 Pineland Dr
Dallas, TX 75231
Apex Design District
120 Turtle Creek Blvd
Dallas, TX 75207
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
Preston Park Apartments
5757 Preston View Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
La Salle
18725 Dallas Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University