6115 Menger Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Very majestic home sitting up on a hill. Quiet area. Three bedrooms, 2 living areas, Bath & a half. Just a short distance to Downtown Dallas & White Rock Lake. Hardwood floors throughout. Original mid-century tile in kitchen and bath. Glass blocks in the kitchen make it very light & airy-feeling. Well landscaped. The garage is a swing garage at the back of the house & has an entry from the front street. Nice patio area. Smaller front porch. Close to area parks, schools, worship & shopping. Promise: I have a lot to offer. If you've been looking for a good rental, you know that anything in Parkdale won't last long so come on, let's go see if you like this one.