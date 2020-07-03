New Paint, new flooring, all hard surfaces, new bath. Quiet and private back deck. Wet bar and fireplace in large living room open to the kitchen. Washer and Dryer hook ups in the oversized one car garage. Pets negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6112 Summer Creek Circle have any available units?
6112 Summer Creek Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6112 Summer Creek Circle have?
Some of 6112 Summer Creek Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 Summer Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6112 Summer Creek Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 Summer Creek Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 6112 Summer Creek Circle is pet friendly.
Does 6112 Summer Creek Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6112 Summer Creek Circle offers parking.
Does 6112 Summer Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 Summer Creek Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 Summer Creek Circle have a pool?
No, 6112 Summer Creek Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6112 Summer Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 6112 Summer Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 Summer Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6112 Summer Creek Circle has units with dishwashers.
