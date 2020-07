Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

DALLAS OASIS! this property has 4/3.5 with a beautiful backyard pool and hardwood floors. Tuscan finish kitchen w/stainless steel appliances,huge sunroom ,skylights and views of backyard! Master bedroom has gigantic walk in closet/sitting area. North on Preston from Royal, right on Meadow crest. This property is ready for lease give us a call.