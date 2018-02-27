All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
6046 Vickery Blvd
Last updated January 10 2020 at 12:01 AM

6046 Vickery Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

6046 Vickery Blvd, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 2-2-1 home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with brick mantle. The 2nd living area could be used as an office or playroom. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and granite counters. There are energy efficient doors, window and a tankless water heater. Fenced in backyard with dog door access and Feet away from Tietze Park. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=zOwtElX5Aq&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6046 Vickery Blvd have any available units?
6046 Vickery Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6046 Vickery Blvd have?
Some of 6046 Vickery Blvd's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6046 Vickery Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
6046 Vickery Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6046 Vickery Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6046 Vickery Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 6046 Vickery Blvd offer parking?
No, 6046 Vickery Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 6046 Vickery Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6046 Vickery Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6046 Vickery Blvd have a pool?
No, 6046 Vickery Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 6046 Vickery Blvd have accessible units?
No, 6046 Vickery Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 6046 Vickery Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 6046 Vickery Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

