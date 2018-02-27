6046 Vickery Blvd

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 2-2-1 home located in Dallas, TX is move in ready. Living room features hard wood flooring & a beautiful fireplace with brick mantle. The 2nd living area could be used as an office or playroom. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet space and granite counters. There are energy efficient doors, window and a tankless water heater. Fenced in backyard with dog door access and Feet away from Tietze Park. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=zOwtElX5Aq&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com