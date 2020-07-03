All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6031 Goliad Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6031 Goliad Avenue
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:44 PM

6031 Goliad Avenue

6031 Goliad Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6031 Goliad Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Available Now. This beautiful M streets home was built in 1923, has hardwood floors, spacious rooms, bath with granite counter & dual sinks, 9' ceilings, stainless steel gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. A separate utility room is just off the kitchen. There is a cozy room that could be used as an office or library. Outside is a large front porch and in the back there is a spacious wood deck - perfect for grilling or entertaining. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. Great location - Close to downtown, Greenville Ave, Mockingbird Station and White Rock Lake. Pets OK with some limitations. Pet deposit required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6031 Goliad Avenue have any available units?
6031 Goliad Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6031 Goliad Avenue have?
Some of 6031 Goliad Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6031 Goliad Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6031 Goliad Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6031 Goliad Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6031 Goliad Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6031 Goliad Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6031 Goliad Avenue offers parking.
Does 6031 Goliad Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6031 Goliad Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6031 Goliad Avenue have a pool?
No, 6031 Goliad Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6031 Goliad Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6031 Goliad Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6031 Goliad Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6031 Goliad Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The ICON at Ross
1707 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Miro
2225 N Harwood St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Fitz
1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Signature at Southern Oaks
3303 Southern Oaks Blvd
Dallas, TX 75216
VV&M
5225 Verde Valley Ln
Dallas, TX 75254

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University