6031 Goliad Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Available Now. This beautiful M streets home was built in 1923, has hardwood floors, spacious rooms, bath with granite counter & dual sinks, 9' ceilings, stainless steel gas range, dishwasher and refrigerator. A separate utility room is just off the kitchen. There is a cozy room that could be used as an office or library. Outside is a large front porch and in the back there is a spacious wood deck - perfect for grilling or entertaining. Water, sewer and trash is included in the rent. Great location - Close to downtown, Greenville Ave, Mockingbird Station and White Rock Lake. Pets OK with some limitations. Pet deposit required.