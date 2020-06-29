All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6028 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6028 Hudson Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 2:03 AM

6028 Hudson Street

6028 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lowest Greenville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6028 Hudson Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
This is a truly elevated design w. Pella casement windows lighting up every room! SS appl., Samsung Smart fridge, Quartz counters, & hardwood T.O! 1st-FL incl. 2-car garage, large interior closet off foyer; 2nd-FL incl., living, dining area, large kitchen peninsula, pantry, dry bar w. wine fridge, balcony, guest bath tucked away, & full-size utility rm. 3rd-FL Master has walk-in closet, large step-in shower, dual vanities. Generous 2nd BR incl. 2 closets, & en-suite w. linen closet. Live steps away from Greenville Ave. & Lakewood, w. restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques & more. Fab. location for active life-running & cycling trails, dog-parks, & so much more! 5 min drive Downtown; Love Field- 20 min by car!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6028 Hudson Street have any available units?
6028 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6028 Hudson Street have?
Some of 6028 Hudson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6028 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
6028 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6028 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6028 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 6028 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 6028 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 6028 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6028 Hudson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6028 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 6028 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 6028 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 6028 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6028 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6028 Hudson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Live Oak Manor
5103 Live Oak Street
Dallas, TX 75206
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
IMT Prestonwood
15480 Dallas Parkway
Dallas, TX 75248
Sterlingshire
9415 Bruton Rd
Dallas, TX 75227
The Park On Greenville
9221 Amberton Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75243
Linear on Esperanza
13450 Esperanza Road
Dallas, TX 75240
2660 at Cityplace
2660 N Haskell Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
The Southwestern
5959 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University