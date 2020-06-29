6028 Hudson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

This is a truly elevated design w. Pella casement windows lighting up every room! SS appl., Samsung Smart fridge, Quartz counters, & hardwood T.O! 1st-FL incl. 2-car garage, large interior closet off foyer; 2nd-FL incl., living, dining area, large kitchen peninsula, pantry, dry bar w. wine fridge, balcony, guest bath tucked away, & full-size utility rm. 3rd-FL Master has walk-in closet, large step-in shower, dual vanities. Generous 2nd BR incl. 2 closets, & en-suite w. linen closet. Live steps away from Greenville Ave. & Lakewood, w. restaurants, coffee shops, boutiques & more. Fab. location for active life-running & cycling trails, dog-parks, & so much more! 5 min drive Downtown; Love Field- 20 min by car!