6027 Llano Avenue

Available now in the M Streets-Delmar Heights Subdivision of Dallas and close to Tietz Park, White Rock Lake and Greenville Ave. Don't let the exterior fool you, this fresh and nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 800 SqFt second level garage apartment with new flooring offers all appliances; Washer & Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, oven, and microwave. Breakfast bar has wide opening to the living area with lots of natural light. Patio-like glass door opens to a small outside deck. Pets Case-by-Case. This apartment is on the second level accessed by carport stairs.