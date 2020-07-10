All apartments in Dallas
6027 Llano Avenue

6027 Llano Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6027 Llano Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Available now in the M Streets-Delmar Heights Subdivision of Dallas and close to Tietz Park, White Rock Lake and Greenville Ave. Don't let the exterior fool you, this fresh and nicely updated 2 bedroom 1 bath 800 SqFt second level garage apartment with new flooring offers all appliances; Washer & Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, oven, and microwave. Breakfast bar has wide opening to the living area with lots of natural light. Patio-like glass door opens to a small outside deck. Pets Case-by-Case. This apartment is on the second level accessed by carport stairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6027 Llano Avenue have any available units?
6027 Llano Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6027 Llano Avenue have?
Some of 6027 Llano Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6027 Llano Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6027 Llano Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6027 Llano Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6027 Llano Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6027 Llano Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6027 Llano Avenue offers parking.
Does 6027 Llano Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6027 Llano Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6027 Llano Avenue have a pool?
No, 6027 Llano Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6027 Llano Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6027 Llano Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6027 Llano Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6027 Llano Avenue has units with dishwashers.

