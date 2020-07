Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets

3 bedroom 3 bath Lakewood charmer! 1920's character has been preserved with modern updates throughout. Kitchen features breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, sleek counter tops and tiled back splash. Screened back porch leads out to private backyard. Master bedroom features walk in closets, master bath has separate shower, jetted tub. Large family room on second floor, laundry room on second floor for convenience. This is a must see! Actual sq footage is 2930!