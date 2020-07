Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Move in ready! Open concept home with wood floors throughout most of home, wrought iron balusters, stainless appliances, gas range, granite counter tops and center island in kitchen. Large master with updated master bath and custom shelving in closet. Beautifully updated second bath downstairs. Bonus room up for game room or media room. Large utility room. Spacious backyard. Other recent updates:Windows, Roof, Siding, Inside Paint, Gutters