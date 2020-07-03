6019 Lytham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

LOCATION! Sought-after patio home in far N Dallas golden corridor MBR DOWN. Loaded w upgrades & charm. Immaculate, meticulously maintained! Hi ceilings, open, bright, versatile flrpln, shutters downstairs, crown mold'g, granite, stone, SS appls, pullout pot shelves, wine rack, cabinet lighting & hardware, designer light & plumbing fixtures. Fr doors to private patio & garden with small yard in back. Luxurious spacious MBR suite, sitting area, huge WIC, jet tub, dbl sinks. 2nd living, 2 BRs, Jack'nJill up. Gas logs, c-fans, dimmers, WICs, glass block upstrs, LOTS of storage. Across the street from community pool.