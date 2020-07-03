All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 6019 Lytham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
6019 Lytham Drive
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:04 PM

6019 Lytham Drive

6019 Lytham Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6019 Lytham Dr, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
LOCATION! Sought-after patio home in far N Dallas golden corridor MBR DOWN. Loaded w upgrades & charm. Immaculate, meticulously maintained! Hi ceilings, open, bright, versatile flrpln, shutters downstairs, crown mold'g, granite, stone, SS appls, pullout pot shelves, wine rack, cabinet lighting & hardware, designer light & plumbing fixtures. Fr doors to private patio & garden with small yard in back. Luxurious spacious MBR suite, sitting area, huge WIC, jet tub, dbl sinks. 2nd living, 2 BRs, Jack'nJill up. Gas logs, c-fans, dimmers, WICs, glass block upstrs, LOTS of storage. Across the street from community pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6019 Lytham Drive have any available units?
6019 Lytham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6019 Lytham Drive have?
Some of 6019 Lytham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6019 Lytham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6019 Lytham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6019 Lytham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6019 Lytham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 6019 Lytham Drive offer parking?
No, 6019 Lytham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6019 Lytham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6019 Lytham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6019 Lytham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6019 Lytham Drive has a pool.
Does 6019 Lytham Drive have accessible units?
No, 6019 Lytham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6019 Lytham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6019 Lytham Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Gables McKinney Avenue
2500 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Prestonbridge Apartments
14455 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Alta Design District
1531 Inspiration Dr
Dallas, TX 75207
Hampton Greens
10911 Woodmeadow Pkwy
Dallas, TX 75228
The Heights At Park Lane
8066 Park Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Element
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University