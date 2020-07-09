All apartments in Dallas
6016 Penrose Avenue

6016 Penrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6016 Penrose Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
No Housing Vouchers. Two bedrooms one bath home located off of Mockingbird close to 75 freeway. Offering nice size living room non-working fireplace, formal dining room with bay window, and second dining area off of sunroom. The kitchen offers built-in cabinets, separate pantry, eat-in bar area, and wine rack. An additional sunroom with cabinet and utility room with full-size connections. Patio deck, large back yard and a two-car garage. One small dog fully grown up to 35 pounds no cats, no exotic animals. Prospect or agent is responsible for verifying property information, utilities, and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

