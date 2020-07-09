6016 Penrose Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

No Housing Vouchers. Two bedrooms one bath home located off of Mockingbird close to 75 freeway. Offering nice size living room non-working fireplace, formal dining room with bay window, and second dining area off of sunroom. The kitchen offers built-in cabinets, separate pantry, eat-in bar area, and wine rack. An additional sunroom with cabinet and utility room with full-size connections. Patio deck, large back yard and a two-car garage. One small dog fully grown up to 35 pounds no cats, no exotic animals. Prospect or agent is responsible for verifying property information, utilities, and schools.