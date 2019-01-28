6015 Clear Bay Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit parking playground garage

Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch on a quiet cul de sac conveniently located between 635, 75, Tollway and GB. Hardwood and tile throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2 separate HVAC, attached garage with opener, gas fireplace, tankless water heater, barn doors, bonus sun room, outdoor fire pit and patio. Within walking distance to groceries, schools, playground, community center, dog park, green belt, coffee shops and restaurants. RISD Brentfield, Parkhill and Pierce. The home is available to move-in now.