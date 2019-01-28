All apartments in Dallas
Location

6015 Clear Bay Drive, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
parking
playground
garage
Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch on a quiet cul de sac conveniently located between 635, 75, Tollway and GB. Hardwood and tile throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2 separate HVAC, attached garage with opener, gas fireplace, tankless water heater, barn doors, bonus sun room, outdoor fire pit and patio. Within walking distance to groceries, schools, playground, community center, dog park, green belt, coffee shops and restaurants. RISD Brentfield, Parkhill and Pierce. The home is available to move-in now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6015 Clear Bay Drive have any available units?
6015 Clear Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6015 Clear Bay Drive have?
Some of 6015 Clear Bay Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6015 Clear Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6015 Clear Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6015 Clear Bay Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6015 Clear Bay Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6015 Clear Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6015 Clear Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 6015 Clear Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6015 Clear Bay Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6015 Clear Bay Drive have a pool?
No, 6015 Clear Bay Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6015 Clear Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 6015 Clear Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6015 Clear Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6015 Clear Bay Drive has units with dishwashers.

