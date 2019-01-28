6015 Clear Bay Drive

Amenities
Beautifully renovated 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom ranch on a quiet cul de sac conveniently located between 635, 75, Tollway and GB. Hardwood and tile throughout, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, 2 separate HVAC, attached garage with opener, gas fireplace, tankless water heater, barn doors, bonus sun room, outdoor fire pit and patio. Within walking distance to groceries, schools, playground, community center, dog park, green belt, coffee shops and restaurants. RISD Brentfield, Parkhill and Pierce. The home is available to move-in now.