6014 Victor Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6014 Victor Street
6014 Victor Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
6014 Victor Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Abrams - Brookside
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Lakewood Elementary, one of the highest rated in Dallas ISD! Great neighborhood. ***SPECIAL: $699 covers app fee, security deposit, February AND March rent with 15 month lease***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6014 Victor Street have any available units?
6014 Victor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
Is 6014 Victor Street currently offering any rent specials?
6014 Victor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6014 Victor Street pet-friendly?
No, 6014 Victor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does 6014 Victor Street offer parking?
No, 6014 Victor Street does not offer parking.
Does 6014 Victor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6014 Victor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6014 Victor Street have a pool?
No, 6014 Victor Street does not have a pool.
Does 6014 Victor Street have accessible units?
No, 6014 Victor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6014 Victor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6014 Victor Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 6014 Victor Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6014 Victor Street does not have units with air conditioning.
