Traditional 2 BR, 2 Bath home with bonus 8x13 study that could be used as a nursery or additional living. Hardwood flooring, large windows with plantation shutters & crown molding are located throughout. Large living & dining rooms. The kitchen with granite counters & updated backsplash; Master bathroom with ceramic tile flooring, shower surround, & counters. Large rear yard with wood deck and fenced yard. Great location in walking distance to restaurants & shopping.