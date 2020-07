Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath duplex in the M-streets with hardwood floors throughout except tiled kitchen and bath. Spacious living room with decorative fireplace. Energy efficient windows let in lots of natural light throughout unit. Utility room with full size washer-dryer connections and pantry off kitchen. • Blue Ribbon Schools • Close to Lower Greenville • Pets accepted with some restrictions. Owner is a licensed Real Estate Broker.