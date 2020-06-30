All apartments in Dallas
Last updated April 8 2020

6002 Kenwood Avenue

6002 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6002 Kenwood Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Totally renovated two bedroom one bath duplex in great location! Home features hardwood floors, large rooms, lots of storage, new big bath, separate utility with full size stack washer dryer. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops! Kitchen bar opens to dining and large living room. Garage, wood privacy fence, big backyard with nice deck & shade trees! Yard service included!! Pets upon approval. No smoking. Owner is Licensed Real Estate broker in the state of Texas.
More pictures coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6002 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
6002 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 6002 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 6002 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6002 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6002 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6002 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6002 Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6002 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6002 Kenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 6002 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6002 Kenwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6002 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 6002 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6002 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6002 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6002 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6002 Kenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

