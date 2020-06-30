6002 Kenwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Totally renovated two bedroom one bath duplex in great location! Home features hardwood floors, large rooms, lots of storage, new big bath, separate utility with full size stack washer dryer. Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances & quartz countertops! Kitchen bar opens to dining and large living room. Garage, wood privacy fence, big backyard with nice deck & shade trees! Yard service included!! Pets upon approval. No smoking. Owner is Licensed Real Estate broker in the state of Texas.

