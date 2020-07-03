All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:01 AM

600 Melba St

600 Melba Street · No Longer Available
Location

600 Melba Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
new construction
This beautiful newly constructed duplex located in the Bishop Arts District is move-in ready. Living room is spacious with 11ft. ceilings ideal for entertaining. Kitchen features soft close custom cabinets stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a large island with seating options. The master bedroom suite is spacious and includes a seating area and walk in closet. Master bathroom has a large vanity and an over-sized shower. Home has many high-end finishes, recessed lighting throughout and new carport and landscaping coming soon. Call today to schedule a showing! For FAQ's and online application visit www.specializeddallas.com

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=PaoZFfe9Dw&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Melba St have any available units?
600 Melba St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Melba St have?
Some of 600 Melba St's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Melba St currently offering any rent specials?
600 Melba St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Melba St pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Melba St is pet friendly.
Does 600 Melba St offer parking?
Yes, 600 Melba St offers parking.
Does 600 Melba St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Melba St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Melba St have a pool?
No, 600 Melba St does not have a pool.
Does 600 Melba St have accessible units?
No, 600 Melba St does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Melba St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 600 Melba St has units with dishwashers.

