5981 Arapaho Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool internet access tennis court

Executive Short Term Lease. All utilities, cable and internet paid. Fully furnished including dishes and linens.

Tastefully remodeled with new cabinets in kitchen and bath. Granite countertops. Washer and dryer included on balcony in closet. Easy care high end luxury vinyl plank flooring. Awesome location just outside Addison. Near bars and restaurants and major highways. Not too far from UTD or jump on tollway and be downtown in minutes. Why stay in a hotel when you can enjoy the comforts and feeling of home. Complex has pool and tennis courts. Easy application process. Second floor unit. Stay a month or a year! Parking space number 9 near door. Available April 2