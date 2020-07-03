All apartments in Dallas
5981 Arapaho Road

5981 Arapaho Road · No Longer Available
Location

5981 Arapaho Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Willow Falls

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
tennis court
Executive Short Term Lease. All utilities, cable and internet paid. Fully furnished including dishes and linens.
Tastefully remodeled with new cabinets in kitchen and bath. Granite countertops. Washer and dryer included on balcony in closet. Easy care high end luxury vinyl plank flooring. Awesome location just outside Addison. Near bars and restaurants and major highways. Not too far from UTD or jump on tollway and be downtown in minutes. Why stay in a hotel when you can enjoy the comforts and feeling of home. Complex has pool and tennis courts. Easy application process. Second floor unit. Stay a month or a year! Parking space number 9 near door. Available April 2

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5981 Arapaho Road have any available units?
5981 Arapaho Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5981 Arapaho Road have?
Some of 5981 Arapaho Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5981 Arapaho Road currently offering any rent specials?
5981 Arapaho Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5981 Arapaho Road pet-friendly?
No, 5981 Arapaho Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5981 Arapaho Road offer parking?
Yes, 5981 Arapaho Road offers parking.
Does 5981 Arapaho Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5981 Arapaho Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5981 Arapaho Road have a pool?
Yes, 5981 Arapaho Road has a pool.
Does 5981 Arapaho Road have accessible units?
No, 5981 Arapaho Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5981 Arapaho Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5981 Arapaho Road does not have units with dishwashers.

