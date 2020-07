Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

A true tropical paradise in the heart of Dallas. The resort style community at the Tuscany boasts lush landscaping and picturesque community pool and common areas. This spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath condo has it all- tons of hardwoods, unobstructed pool view, travertine upgrades, stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, washer & dryer included. This unit features TWO of the largest private patios in the complex.