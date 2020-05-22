All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5934 Prospect Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5934 Prospect Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5934 Prospect Avenue

5934 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5934 Prospect Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now Available. All freshly painted walls and woodwork. Nice clean downstairs unit with big front porch. Unit has updated kitchen and bath plus 2017 Central air and heat. Bedroom ac unit was left installed, , but is not needed and can be removed, if tenant requests.
Recent appliances including; Refrigerator, Microwave over Gas Range. Dishwasher too! Stack washer and dryer in the utility room.
2017 subway and Glass tile around tub and shower. Living and dining are hardwoods, bedroom has carpet.
Kitchen and utility room flooring replaced 2017. Most windows are now Low E, HI Effic. Vinyl windows.
20 lb pet limit. Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5934 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
5934 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5934 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 5934 Prospect Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5934 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5934 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5934 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5934 Prospect Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5934 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5934 Prospect Avenue offers parking.
Does 5934 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5934 Prospect Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5934 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 5934 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5934 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5934 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5934 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5934 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Preston Del Norte
5811 Belt Line Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Vistas at Pinnacle Park
4599 W Davis St
Dallas, TX 75211
Urban House
1409 N Zang Blvd
Dallas, TX 75203
Gables Uptown Tower
3227 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Oakwood Creek
7920 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
One Uptown
2619 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University