5934 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now Available. All freshly painted walls and woodwork. Nice clean downstairs unit with big front porch. Unit has updated kitchen and bath plus 2017 Central air and heat. Bedroom ac unit was left installed, , but is not needed and can be removed, if tenant requests.

Recent appliances including; Refrigerator, Microwave over Gas Range. Dishwasher too! Stack washer and dryer in the utility room.

2017 subway and Glass tile around tub and shower. Living and dining are hardwoods, bedroom has carpet.

Kitchen and utility room flooring replaced 2017. Most windows are now Low E, HI Effic. Vinyl windows.

20 lb pet limit. Available now.