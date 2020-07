Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in a great neighborhood located in Plano ISD!

Well maintained with fresh paint, new doors and master bath flooring. An exceptional open floor plan allowing everyone to stay connected, with vaulted ceilings accenting open plan even more! Kitchen has granite counter tops with custom cherry cabinetry, under counter lighting and skylights allowing natural light to enhance these tasteful updates. Pella windows, split bedroom concept, large backyard with covered patio.