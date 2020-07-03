All apartments in Dallas
5930 Ross Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:15 AM

5930 Ross Avenue

5930 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5930 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
dog park
key fob access
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
internet access
key fob access
Looking for something a step above the rest?Come see this state-of-the-art,modern 3 story, 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo right off of Greenville Ave. This unit has the latest in home technology, controllable from a smart phone including: keyless entry locks, wificontrolled garage door, touchscreen security, thermostats & built-in speakers. It doesn't stop there. You'll love the luxury kitchen w quartz c-tops, modern European cabinets w soft close hardware, fully adjustable shelving & Kuzco island lights. 10' ceilings on the living floor and a 14' vaulted ceiling in the master. Enjoy outdoor seclusion with privacy fencing. You'll also have access to the 80'-long dog run.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 Ross Avenue have any available units?
5930 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5930 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 5930 Ross Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5930 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5930 Ross Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5930 Ross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5930 Ross Avenue offers parking.
Does 5930 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5930 Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 5930 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5930 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5930 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.

