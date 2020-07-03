5930 Ross Avenue

Amenities
Looking for something a step above the rest?Come see this state-of-the-art,modern 3 story, 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo right off of Greenville Ave. This unit has the latest in home technology, controllable from a smart phone including: keyless entry locks, wificontrolled garage door, touchscreen security, thermostats & built-in speakers. It doesn't stop there. You'll love the luxury kitchen w quartz c-tops, modern European cabinets w soft close hardware, fully adjustable shelving & Kuzco island lights. 10' ceilings on the living floor and a 14' vaulted ceiling in the master. Enjoy outdoor seclusion with privacy fencing. You'll also have access to the 80'-long dog run.
Ask about our Move-In Specials