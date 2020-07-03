5930 Marquita Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity on a beautiful block in the M-Streets! This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex offers hardwood floors, spacious light-filled rooms, a covered front porch and balcony off the bedroom. Your car is covered with assigned space in the 2-car shared garage. Refrigerator and modern stacked washer-dryer remain. Small pets welcome. Convenient location close to food, fun and shopping…Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Central Market and all the great restaurants and shopping along Greenville Avenue.