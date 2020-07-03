All apartments in Dallas
5930 Marquita Avenue
5930 Marquita Avenue

5930 Marquita Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5930 Marquita Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity on a beautiful block in the M-Streets! This charming 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex offers hardwood floors, spacious light-filled rooms, a covered front porch and balcony off the bedroom. Your car is covered with assigned space in the 2-car shared garage. Refrigerator and modern stacked washer-dryer remain. Small pets welcome. Convenient location close to food, fun and shopping…Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, Central Market and all the great restaurants and shopping along Greenville Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5930 Marquita Avenue have any available units?
5930 Marquita Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5930 Marquita Avenue have?
Some of 5930 Marquita Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5930 Marquita Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5930 Marquita Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5930 Marquita Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5930 Marquita Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5930 Marquita Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5930 Marquita Avenue offers parking.
Does 5930 Marquita Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5930 Marquita Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5930 Marquita Avenue have a pool?
No, 5930 Marquita Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5930 Marquita Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5930 Marquita Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5930 Marquita Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5930 Marquita Avenue has units with dishwashers.

