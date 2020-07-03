5926 Sandhurst Lane

Amenities

Resort style private gate community with large pool & lush landscaping. This condo features an open floorplan, 16ft vaulted ceiling in the living room, lots of natural light, fireplace, hardwoods throughout living and dining and washer dryer. Travertine in kitchen & bathroom, carpet in bedrooms, granite countertops in kitchen, limestone in bath, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in each bed & 2 covered assigned parking spots in gated lot. 3 sets of french doors overlook pool. Community features use of hot tub, pool, lounging areas, grill station & gym. Biking distance to SMU & Katy Trail & walking distance to Central Market, LA Fitness & more. Light touch up and painting of the fireplace is being done.