5926 Sandhurst Lane
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:59 AM

5926 Sandhurst Lane

5926 Sandhurst Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5926 Sandhurst Lane, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Resort style private gate community with large pool & lush landscaping. This condo features an open floorplan, 16ft vaulted ceiling in the living room, lots of natural light, fireplace, hardwoods throughout living and dining and washer dryer. Travertine in kitchen & bathroom, carpet in bedrooms, granite countertops in kitchen, limestone in bath, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans in each bed & 2 covered assigned parking spots in gated lot. 3 sets of french doors overlook pool. Community features use of hot tub, pool, lounging areas, grill station & gym. Biking distance to SMU & Katy Trail & walking distance to Central Market, LA Fitness & more. Light touch up and painting of the fireplace is being done.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5926 Sandhurst Lane have any available units?
5926 Sandhurst Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5926 Sandhurst Lane have?
Some of 5926 Sandhurst Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5926 Sandhurst Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5926 Sandhurst Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5926 Sandhurst Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5926 Sandhurst Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5926 Sandhurst Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5926 Sandhurst Lane offers parking.
Does 5926 Sandhurst Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5926 Sandhurst Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5926 Sandhurst Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5926 Sandhurst Lane has a pool.
Does 5926 Sandhurst Lane have accessible units?
No, 5926 Sandhurst Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5926 Sandhurst Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5926 Sandhurst Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

