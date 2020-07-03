All apartments in Dallas
5922 Monticello Avenue

5922 Monticello Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5922 Monticello Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
3D 360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. Charming 3 bed-2 bath Tudor home on a gorgeous block of the M Streets. Kitchen just recently updated with brand new counters, backsplash and Stainless steel appliances. House has hardwood floors throughout, central air and heat, traditional baths and a full size 2 car garage. Additional office-flex space. Fenced back yard, access gate and pets allowed. Living room has beautiful vaulted ceilings, a picturesque window and fireplace. Refrigerator and washer-dryer stay with house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5922 Monticello Avenue have any available units?
5922 Monticello Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5922 Monticello Avenue have?
Some of 5922 Monticello Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5922 Monticello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5922 Monticello Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5922 Monticello Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5922 Monticello Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5922 Monticello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5922 Monticello Avenue offers parking.
Does 5922 Monticello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5922 Monticello Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5922 Monticello Avenue have a pool?
No, 5922 Monticello Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5922 Monticello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5922 Monticello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5922 Monticello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5922 Monticello Avenue has units with dishwashers.

