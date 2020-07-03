5922 Monticello Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

3D 360 VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. Charming 3 bed-2 bath Tudor home on a gorgeous block of the M Streets. Kitchen just recently updated with brand new counters, backsplash and Stainless steel appliances. House has hardwood floors throughout, central air and heat, traditional baths and a full size 2 car garage. Additional office-flex space. Fenced back yard, access gate and pets allowed. Living room has beautiful vaulted ceilings, a picturesque window and fireplace. Refrigerator and washer-dryer stay with house.