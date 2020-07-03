5914 La Vista Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Large lower unit with original wood floors and curved ceilings. Kitchen completely renovated with new flooring, cabinets, granite and subway tile backsplash. Updated appliances include stainless dishwasher, stainless gas range, stainless double door refrigerator and stackable washer dryer. Plus covered parking! Be the first to enjoy this lovely renovated unit in the heart of Lakewood.UNIT NUMBER IS 5914 ON LEFT INSIDE ENTRY. Unit will be professionally painted and cleaned prior to move in.