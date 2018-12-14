All apartments in Dallas
Last updated October 16 2019

5903 Orchid Lane

5903 Orchid Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5903 Orchid Lane, Dallas, TX 75230

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
BEST LOCATION!! NEW CARPET & NEW PAINT!! Walking distance to Saint Mark's! Freshly Painted! Immediately ready for lease single-family attached in Preston Hollow. Open living area w- hrdwd flrs, high ceilings, & a beautiful wet bar. Great for entertaining! Huge downstairs mstr suite w- his & her vanities & 2 walk-in closets. Updated kitchen w- granite Ctops, SS appl, & a butlers pantry. 2 lrg bdrms upstairs w- J&J bath. Large utility rm w- plenty of storage, a cozy courtyard by the kitchen, & a nice grass side yard. Landlord responsible for mowing lawn.
3bd-2.5bth

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 Orchid Lane have any available units?
5903 Orchid Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5903 Orchid Lane have?
Some of 5903 Orchid Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 Orchid Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5903 Orchid Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 Orchid Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5903 Orchid Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5903 Orchid Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5903 Orchid Lane offers parking.
Does 5903 Orchid Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5903 Orchid Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 Orchid Lane have a pool?
No, 5903 Orchid Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5903 Orchid Lane have accessible units?
No, 5903 Orchid Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 Orchid Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5903 Orchid Lane has units with dishwashers.

