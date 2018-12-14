5903 Orchid Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

BEST LOCATION!! NEW CARPET & NEW PAINT!! Walking distance to Saint Mark's! Freshly Painted! Immediately ready for lease single-family attached in Preston Hollow. Open living area w- hrdwd flrs, high ceilings, & a beautiful wet bar. Great for entertaining! Huge downstairs mstr suite w- his & her vanities & 2 walk-in closets. Updated kitchen w- granite Ctops, SS appl, & a butlers pantry. 2 lrg bdrms upstairs w- J&J bath. Large utility rm w- plenty of storage, a cozy courtyard by the kitchen, & a nice grass side yard. Landlord responsible for mowing lawn.

3bd-2.5bth