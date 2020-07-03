All apartments in Dallas
Last updated November 12 2019 at 5:58 AM

5903 Harvest Hill Road

5903 Harvest Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

5903 Harvest Hill Road, Dallas, TX 75230
McShann Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Beautifully updated and very spacious 2 bed, 2 bath condo located in prime North Dallas location! Close to 635, the Tollway, & 75, you can have access to anywhere very quickly. All updates have been tastefully done and include granite countertops, new flooring, new paint, new vanities, new tile, & more! Unit comes equipped with all kitchen appliances and washer & dryer as well. Access to community pool and clubhouse is included. The furniture will not be included -- it is used for staging purposes only. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $29 application fee for applicants 18 years or older. Water is included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5903 Harvest Hill Road have any available units?
5903 Harvest Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5903 Harvest Hill Road have?
Some of 5903 Harvest Hill Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5903 Harvest Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
5903 Harvest Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5903 Harvest Hill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5903 Harvest Hill Road is pet friendly.
Does 5903 Harvest Hill Road offer parking?
No, 5903 Harvest Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 5903 Harvest Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5903 Harvest Hill Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5903 Harvest Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 5903 Harvest Hill Road has a pool.
Does 5903 Harvest Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 5903 Harvest Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5903 Harvest Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5903 Harvest Hill Road has units with dishwashers.

