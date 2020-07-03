5903 Harvest Hill Road

Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Beautifully updated and very spacious 2 bed, 2 bath condo located in prime North Dallas location! Close to 635, the Tollway, & 75, you can have access to anywhere very quickly. All updates have been tastefully done and include granite countertops, new flooring, new paint, new vanities, new tile, & more! Unit comes equipped with all kitchen appliances and washer & dryer as well. Access to community pool and clubhouse is included. The furniture will not be included -- it is used for staging purposes only. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. $29 application fee for applicants 18 years or older. Water is included in rent.