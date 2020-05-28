5875 Ross Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate town-home complete with PRIVATE ROOFTOP PATIO in the heart of Dallas' own Lower Greenville. A cozy fireplace in the living room immediately welcomes you where you'll notice the beautiful hand scraped hard wood floors & an open living space connecting the dining room & kitchen. The stunning kitchen has plenty of granite counter space, all appliances & a built in wine cooler. Master bedroom & guest room, each with en-suite baths, on 3rd floor. Master has dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Private rooftop deck offers spacious outdoor living space. Prime location in hot Lower Greenville neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Trader Joe's. Attached 2 car garage on ground floor.