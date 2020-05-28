All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5875 Ross Avenue

5875 Ross Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5875 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate town-home complete with PRIVATE ROOFTOP PATIO in the heart of Dallas' own Lower Greenville. A cozy fireplace in the living room immediately welcomes you where you'll notice the beautiful hand scraped hard wood floors & an open living space connecting the dining room & kitchen. The stunning kitchen has plenty of granite counter space, all appliances & a built in wine cooler. Master bedroom & guest room, each with en-suite baths, on 3rd floor. Master has dual sinks, soaking tub & separate shower. Private rooftop deck offers spacious outdoor living space. Prime location in hot Lower Greenville neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shopping, Trader Joe's. Attached 2 car garage on ground floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5875 Ross Avenue have any available units?
5875 Ross Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5875 Ross Avenue have?
Some of 5875 Ross Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5875 Ross Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5875 Ross Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5875 Ross Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5875 Ross Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5875 Ross Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5875 Ross Avenue offers parking.
Does 5875 Ross Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5875 Ross Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5875 Ross Avenue have a pool?
No, 5875 Ross Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5875 Ross Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5875 Ross Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5875 Ross Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5875 Ross Avenue has units with dishwashers.

