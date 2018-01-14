5835 Willow Wood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room hot tub

Beautiful home in a highly sought neighborhood. Dallas location in Award winning Plano west school district. Open floor plan, grand entrance with circular stairway, light and spacious open floor plan. Kitchen has a modern feel with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances, the downstairs master suite is light & bright with bay window, crown molding, spa-like updated bath w his & her sinks, garden tub, walk-in shower & WIC! Upstairs has a huge game room, 3 bedrooms & jack-n-jill updated bath! Covered patio & nice size backyard for any gathering! Perfectly located close to tollway and the 190 turnpikes. short walk to bike & walking trails. Minutes from Preston, close to shopping, restaurants & UTD.