5835 Willow Wood Lane
Last updated March 16 2019 at 1:43 AM

5835 Willow Wood Lane

5835 Willow Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5835 Willow Wood Lane, Dallas, TX 75252

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
hot tub
Beautiful home in a highly sought neighborhood. Dallas location in Award winning Plano west school district. Open floor plan, grand entrance with circular stairway, light and spacious open floor plan. Kitchen has a modern feel with granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances, the downstairs master suite is light & bright with bay window, crown molding, spa-like updated bath w his & her sinks, garden tub, walk-in shower & WIC! Upstairs has a huge game room, 3 bedrooms & jack-n-jill updated bath! Covered patio & nice size backyard for any gathering! Perfectly located close to tollway and the 190 turnpikes. short walk to bike & walking trails. Minutes from Preston, close to shopping, restaurants & UTD.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 5835 Willow Wood Lane have any available units?
5835 Willow Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5835 Willow Wood Lane have?
Some of 5835 Willow Wood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5835 Willow Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5835 Willow Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 Willow Wood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5835 Willow Wood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5835 Willow Wood Lane offer parking?
No, 5835 Willow Wood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5835 Willow Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5835 Willow Wood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 Willow Wood Lane have a pool?
No, 5835 Willow Wood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5835 Willow Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5835 Willow Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 Willow Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5835 Willow Wood Lane has units with dishwashers.

