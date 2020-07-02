5830 Northmoor Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Experience the charm of this absolutely lovely 1950s Inwood Road Estates Retreat on 0.37 acres with 123 feet of frontage. Original magnificent hardwoods throughout. Classic box ceiling in living. Mature trees grace both front and lovely, large backyard with shade. Secluded, yet walking to shopping, dining and more. Easy access to Tollway but nestled in a quiet, mature neighborhood only one block West of Preston. Double Door Refrigerator stays. All info herein deemed reliable; Principals and representatives to verify all. Minimum 700 credit score and verifiable income of $126K or more. Application instructions and Tenant Selection Criteria available on request. We prepare TAR Lease.