Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:02 AM

5830 Northmoor Drive

5830 Northmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5830 Northmoor Drive, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Royal Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Experience the charm of this absolutely lovely 1950s Inwood Road Estates Retreat on 0.37 acres with 123 feet of frontage. Original magnificent hardwoods throughout. Classic box ceiling in living. Mature trees grace both front and lovely, large backyard with shade. Secluded, yet walking to shopping, dining and more. Easy access to Tollway but nestled in a quiet, mature neighborhood only one block West of Preston. Double Door Refrigerator stays. All info herein deemed reliable; Principals and representatives to verify all. Minimum 700 credit score and verifiable income of $126K or more. Application instructions and Tenant Selection Criteria available on request. We prepare TAR Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5830 Northmoor Drive have any available units?
5830 Northmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5830 Northmoor Drive have?
Some of 5830 Northmoor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5830 Northmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5830 Northmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5830 Northmoor Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5830 Northmoor Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5830 Northmoor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5830 Northmoor Drive offers parking.
Does 5830 Northmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5830 Northmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5830 Northmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 5830 Northmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5830 Northmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 5830 Northmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5830 Northmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5830 Northmoor Drive has units with dishwashers.

