Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5827 Columbia Avenue
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:37 AM

5827 Columbia Avenue

5827 Columbia Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5827 Columbia Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
refrigerator
Come check out this newly renovated half duplex 2-bedroom 1-bathroom home. This house is move-in ready and all electric. New flooring, fresh two tone paint, new bathroom title, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Shopping and restaurants are within walking distance. Located less than a block away from Woodrow Wilson High School,is next to Randall Park and 5 minute drive away from Downtown, 30, Baylor Hospital and Deep Ellum! Property has been modernized with laminate flooring, new fixtures and fresh paint. Grab this great deal today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 Columbia Avenue have any available units?
5827 Columbia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 Columbia Avenue have?
Some of 5827 Columbia Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 Columbia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5827 Columbia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 Columbia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5827 Columbia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5827 Columbia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5827 Columbia Avenue offers parking.
Does 5827 Columbia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 Columbia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 Columbia Avenue have a pool?
No, 5827 Columbia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5827 Columbia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5827 Columbia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 Columbia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5827 Columbia Avenue has units with dishwashers.

