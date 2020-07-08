5827 Columbia Avenue

Amenities

Come check out this newly renovated half duplex 2-bedroom 1-bathroom home. This house is move-in ready and all electric. New flooring, fresh two tone paint, new bathroom title, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Shopping and restaurants are within walking distance. Located less than a block away from Woodrow Wilson High School,is next to Randall Park and 5 minute drive away from Downtown, 30, Baylor Hospital and Deep Ellum! Property has been modernized with laminate flooring, new fixtures and fresh paint. Grab this great deal today!