Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5812 Prospect Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5812 Prospect Avenue

5812 Prospect Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5812 Prospect Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease one block away from Lower Greenville.

Large front porch, fenced-in backyard, beautiful hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space, claw-foot tub, and an attic with a staircase that provides great storage space. Great floor plan that lends itself to be configured however you choose! Walk to Trader Joe's, Truck Yard, Rapscallion, Gung Ho, HG, and many more restaurants, bars, and shops that continue to open in the hottest neighborhood in Dallas.

Pets allowed and all utilities included in monthly rental cost except cable (water,gas,electricity,internet,lawn care).

Open house Sunday February 10th, 2019 from 12:00 AM - 3:00 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 Prospect Avenue have any available units?
5812 Prospect Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5812 Prospect Avenue have?
Some of 5812 Prospect Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 Prospect Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5812 Prospect Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 Prospect Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5812 Prospect Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5812 Prospect Avenue offer parking?
No, 5812 Prospect Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5812 Prospect Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5812 Prospect Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 Prospect Avenue have a pool?
No, 5812 Prospect Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5812 Prospect Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5812 Prospect Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 Prospect Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5812 Prospect Avenue has units with dishwashers.

