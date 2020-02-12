5812 Prospect Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bath home for lease one block away from Lower Greenville.



Large front porch, fenced-in backyard, beautiful hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space, claw-foot tub, and an attic with a staircase that provides great storage space. Great floor plan that lends itself to be configured however you choose! Walk to Trader Joe's, Truck Yard, Rapscallion, Gung Ho, HG, and many more restaurants, bars, and shops that continue to open in the hottest neighborhood in Dallas.



Pets allowed and all utilities included in monthly rental cost except cable (water,gas,electricity,internet,lawn care).



Open house Sunday February 10th, 2019 from 12:00 AM - 3:00 PM.