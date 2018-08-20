5812 La Vista Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice Lower Greenville area 3 level townhouse w interesting floor plan perfect for entertaining. Spacious living with nice hardwoods, soaring vaulted ceilings & lots of natural light. Kitchen features granite counters, slate floors & SS appliances & is adjacent to the outdoor balcony perfect for enjoying the nice spring weather. 3rd-floor master features jetted tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks & big walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage w private driveway. A short walk to Trader Joe’s & lots of dining & entertainment options on Lower Greenville & Skillman.

One bedroom on 1st floor & one on the primary bedroom suite with seperate office on the 3rd floor. Great floorplan for roommates. Available Sept 5, 2020