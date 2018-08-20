All apartments in Dallas
5812 La Vista Drive

5812 La Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5812 La Vista Drive, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice Lower Greenville area 3 level townhouse w interesting floor plan perfect for entertaining. Spacious living with nice hardwoods, soaring vaulted ceilings & lots of natural light. Kitchen features granite counters, slate floors & SS appliances & is adjacent to the outdoor balcony perfect for enjoying the nice spring weather. 3rd-floor master features jetted tub, walk-in shower, dual sinks & big walk-in closet. 2 car attached garage w private driveway. A short walk to Trader Joe’s & lots of dining & entertainment options on Lower Greenville & Skillman.
One bedroom on 1st floor & one on the primary bedroom suite with seperate office on the 3rd floor. Great floorplan for roommates. Available Sept 5, 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5812 La Vista Drive have any available units?
5812 La Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5812 La Vista Drive have?
Some of 5812 La Vista Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5812 La Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5812 La Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5812 La Vista Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5812 La Vista Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5812 La Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5812 La Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 5812 La Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5812 La Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5812 La Vista Drive have a pool?
No, 5812 La Vista Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5812 La Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 5812 La Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5812 La Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5812 La Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

