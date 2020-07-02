5726 Kenwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub media room pet friendly

Newer custom-build in acclaimed Mockingbird Elementary. Stunning Mediterranean home showcases tile roof, arched windows, stucco exterior & low-maintenance yard. It features spacious floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors in most rooms, & electronic Hunter Douglas shades. Kitchen has large breakfast bar, granite c-tops, gas cook-top, door to covered patio, & is open to the living room with fireplace. Private master suite is down w- spa-like bath & large walk-in closet. Up are all other bedrooms, media room, loft living area, & library w- lots of natural light. Easy commute to downtown. Convenient to shops, restaurants, Katy Trail hiking & biking trail, & schools. Pets allowed on case-by-case-basis.