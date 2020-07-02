All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 1 2019 at 2:49 AM

5726 Kenwood Avenue

5726 Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5726 Kenwood Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Lower Greenville

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Newer custom-build in acclaimed Mockingbird Elementary. Stunning Mediterranean home showcases tile roof, arched windows, stucco exterior & low-maintenance yard. It features spacious floor plan, gorgeous hardwood floors in most rooms, & electronic Hunter Douglas shades. Kitchen has large breakfast bar, granite c-tops, gas cook-top, door to covered patio, & is open to the living room with fireplace. Private master suite is down w- spa-like bath & large walk-in closet. Up are all other bedrooms, media room, loft living area, & library w- lots of natural light. Easy commute to downtown. Convenient to shops, restaurants, Katy Trail hiking & biking trail, & schools. Pets allowed on case-by-case-basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5726 Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
5726 Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5726 Kenwood Avenue have?
Some of 5726 Kenwood Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5726 Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5726 Kenwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5726 Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5726 Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5726 Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5726 Kenwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 5726 Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5726 Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5726 Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 5726 Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5726 Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5726 Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5726 Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5726 Kenwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

