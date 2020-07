Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

2 Bed and 2 full Bath single family home minutes from Downtown Dallas! Live in Munger Place and be close to everything!! Great curb appeal. Located 2 1/2 miles NE from the US-75 and I-30 W intersection. New flooring, paint and fixtures throughout. New stainless steel gas range and dishwasher. Refrigerator included. Pets are case by case, fees may apply.