Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful spacious and trendy upgraded tri-level Condo with marble and wood flooring. Kitchen have granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Located in the heart of Dallas near Presyby Hospital, North Park Mall, Dart Rail and dining. It is a must see. FOR LEASE ONLY.