Last updated May 29 2019 at 5:52 AM

5644 Ellsworth Avenue

5644 Ellsworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5644 Ellsworth Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
new construction
Corner of Greenville Ave. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living rooms and big balcony that overlooks Greenville Ave. Multipal roommates are welcome. Open concept provides tons of open space upstairs ready to entertain. Hardwood floors through out second floor and concrete floors downstairs. 1st floor living room features fireplace & wet bar. 2nd floor living room features surround sound wiring, fireplace and TV wall mount connections. Master bath features dual sinks, soaking tub, separate rain shower and huge walk in closet. New blinds. Walking distance to Stonewall Jackson Elem. and Greenville Ave. Restaurants Ent. Minutes from Mockingbird Station, SMU, Interstate 75, Shopping, Katy Trail & Glencoe Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5644 Ellsworth Avenue have any available units?
5644 Ellsworth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5644 Ellsworth Avenue have?
Some of 5644 Ellsworth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5644 Ellsworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5644 Ellsworth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5644 Ellsworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5644 Ellsworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5644 Ellsworth Avenue offer parking?
No, 5644 Ellsworth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5644 Ellsworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5644 Ellsworth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5644 Ellsworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 5644 Ellsworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5644 Ellsworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5644 Ellsworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5644 Ellsworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5644 Ellsworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.

