5644 Ellsworth Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher new construction walk in closets fireplace

Corner of Greenville Ave. Features 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 living rooms and big balcony that overlooks Greenville Ave. Multipal roommates are welcome. Open concept provides tons of open space upstairs ready to entertain. Hardwood floors through out second floor and concrete floors downstairs. 1st floor living room features fireplace & wet bar. 2nd floor living room features surround sound wiring, fireplace and TV wall mount connections. Master bath features dual sinks, soaking tub, separate rain shower and huge walk in closet. New blinds. Walking distance to Stonewall Jackson Elem. and Greenville Ave. Restaurants Ent. Minutes from Mockingbird Station, SMU, Interstate 75, Shopping, Katy Trail & Glencoe Park.