Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFULLY updated property in mature neighborhood. Seller has put in new designer light,some plumbing fixtures, new granite,SS range, new tile, gorgeous baths boast granite and penny tiles in master, all new hardware, fresh paint inside and out, and more! Refinished hardwoods everywhere but kitchen. House sits up and has the POP right when you pull up.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.