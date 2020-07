Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic updated, 1st floor unit with 1,400 SF. Ideal location on lower Greenville within walking distance to shops and restaurants including Blue Goose & Terilli's! Open floorpan with 10 ft ceilings, completely painted throughout with beautiful hardwood floors and NEST thermostats. Kitchen with brand new stainless appliances, subway tile, & granite. Huge back yard with a new fence, for your pets to run wild!