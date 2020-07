Amenities

in unit laundry fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Beautiful condo in lower Greenville! Walking distance to restaurants, bars and live entertainment. This condo built in 2015 has been meticulously upkept by the owners and it shows through the condition of the home. High end appliances, beautiful finishes and bright colors make this the perfect home! Fridge, washer and dryer are negotiable !