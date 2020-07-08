All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5559 Butternut Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5559 Butternut Street
Last updated May 16 2020 at 2:16 AM

5559 Butternut Street

5559 Butternut Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5559 Butternut Street, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION CONTEMPORARY HOME with 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. This SPECTACULAR home features an OPEN FLOORPLAN and OVERSIZED YARD PERFECT for those who LOVE TO ENTERTAIN. House will have stainless steel appliances which include dishwasher, electric range, and built in microwave. Estimated completion date is May 2020.
All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant(s) and Agent to verify all information including schools, square footage, dimensions, etc. Pictures are of another home with the similar floor plan. Donna Bosse, a Principal in Donna Savariego Homes, Inc, is a licensed Real Estate Broker and Residential Loan Originator in Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5559 Butternut Street have any available units?
5559 Butternut Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5559 Butternut Street have?
Some of 5559 Butternut Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5559 Butternut Street currently offering any rent specials?
5559 Butternut Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5559 Butternut Street pet-friendly?
No, 5559 Butternut Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5559 Butternut Street offer parking?
Yes, 5559 Butternut Street offers parking.
Does 5559 Butternut Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5559 Butternut Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5559 Butternut Street have a pool?
No, 5559 Butternut Street does not have a pool.
Does 5559 Butternut Street have accessible units?
No, 5559 Butternut Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5559 Butternut Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5559 Butternut Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Shelby 2707
2707 Shelby Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219
Knox Heights
4646 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
The Link on Maple
5219 Maple Ave
Dallas, TX 75235
Lakewood Flats
7425 La Vista Dr
Dallas, TX 75214
3700M
3700 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Radius Turtle Creek
3604 Cedar Springs Rd
Dallas, TX 75219
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway
Dallas, TX 75228
Modera Howell
3400 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University