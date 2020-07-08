5559 Butternut Street

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION CONTEMPORARY HOME with 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 Car Garage. This SPECTACULAR home features an OPEN FLOORPLAN and OVERSIZED YARD PERFECT for those who LOVE TO ENTERTAIN. House will have stainless steel appliances which include dishwasher, electric range, and built in microwave. Estimated completion date is May 2020.

All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Tenant(s) and Agent to verify all information including schools, square footage, dimensions, etc. Pictures are of another home with the similar floor plan. Donna Bosse, a Principal in Donna Savariego Homes, Inc, is a licensed Real Estate Broker and Residential Loan Originator in Texas.