Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This property sits on a corner lot and boasts a very open and ample sized floor plan. Hardwood floors throughout. Open kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and washer-dryer. Nice and quite neighborhood with Blue Ribbon Schools, and dining and nightlife within walking distance. Spacious enclosed yard. Pet Restrictions - 1 dog under 25 lbs will be considered. Case by case basis. MOVE-IN-READY