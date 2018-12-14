5516 Arapaho Rd

Amenities

Who is this crazy person?



Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!



------------------------------------------------ So you've finally done it. It's been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.



But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you've finally got it back. Today you've reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.



Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you've been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Urban Residences Featuring One- and Two-Bedroom Flats



Wood-Style Flooring in Living and Dining Areas



Custom Carpet in Bedrooms



Ceramic Tile in all Baths



Expansive 9' Ceilings and Designer-Inspired Accent Wall Colors



Washers and Dryers in All Homes



2" Blinds and Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Solar Shades



Spacious Walk-In Closets with Custom Wood Shelving



8' Entry and Patio Doors



Private Patio or Balconies



Granite Countertops with Under-Mount Stainless Single Bowl Sink



Tile Backsplash with Under-Cabinet Lighting



Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances



Kitchen Pantries



Garden Soaking Tubs



Walk-In Showers



Linen Closets



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Resident Clubhouse with Catering Kitchen, Full-Service Coffee Bar and Pool Table



Two Story Athletic Center with Cardio Theater, Free Weights, TRX, Individual Strength



Business Lounge with Private Business Suites and Executive Conference Center



Covered Patio for Entertaining with Large Serving Bar, TV and



Garden Courtyard with Fire-Pits and Grills



Fourth Floor Sky Lounge for Relaxation and Entertaining with



Two Resort-Style Swimming Pools with Sunning Ledge, Fire Pit and Grilling Area



Pet Park



Pet Spa



Private Yards*



Package Lockers with 24 Hour Access and Parcel Alerts



WiFi in All Common Areas



Conditioned Corridors for your Comfort with Direct Access from the Parking Garage



Controlled Access Community



