5516 Arapaho Rd

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
------------------------------------------------ So you've finally done it. It's been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory.
But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you've finally got it back. Today you've reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again.
Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you've been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Urban Residences Featuring One- and Two-Bedroom Flats
Wood-Style Flooring in Living and Dining Areas
Custom Carpet in Bedrooms
Ceramic Tile in all Baths
Expansive 9' Ceilings and Designer-Inspired Accent Wall Colors
Washers and Dryers in All Homes
2" Blinds and Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Solar Shades
Spacious Walk-In Closets with Custom Wood Shelving
8' Entry and Patio Doors
Private Patio or Balconies
Granite Countertops with Under-Mount Stainless Single Bowl Sink
Tile Backsplash with Under-Cabinet Lighting
Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances
Kitchen Pantries
Garden Soaking Tubs
Walk-In Showers
Linen Closets
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resident Clubhouse with Catering Kitchen, Full-Service Coffee Bar and Pool Table
Two Story Athletic Center with Cardio Theater, Free Weights, TRX, Individual Strength
Business Lounge with Private Business Suites and Executive Conference Center
Covered Patio for Entertaining with Large Serving Bar, TV and
Garden Courtyard with Fire-Pits and Grills
Fourth Floor Sky Lounge for Relaxation and Entertaining with
Two Resort-Style Swimming Pools with Sunning Ledge, Fire Pit and Grilling Area
Pet Park
Pet Spa
Private Yards*
Package Lockers with 24 Hour Access and Parcel Alerts
WiFi in All Common Areas
Conditioned Corridors for your Comfort with Direct Access from the Parking Garage
Controlled Access Community