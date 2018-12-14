All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5516 Arapaho Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5516 Arapaho Rd
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

5516 Arapaho Rd

5516 Arapaho Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Prestonwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5516 Arapaho Road, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
media room
Who is this crazy person?

  Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

------------------------------------------------ So you've finally done it. It's been 5 years since you won your last championship. What started off as a prodigious career of championship after championship began to nose-dive. Scandals, poor performances, reckless behavior. Everything. The same people who confidently predicted your ascent to unrivaled greatness became the people writing you off as just a brief flash of brilliance reduced to faded glory. 

  But no more. After years of struggle, and montage worthy training sequences you've finally got it back. Today you've reclaimed the crown of World Putt Putt Grand Champion. Glory, and the fortunes that come with it are now yours again. 

  Which means you can finally afford to move into that sweet new apartment you've been eyeballing since it was made. Horray!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Urban Residences Featuring One- and Two-Bedroom Flats  

Wood-Style Flooring in Living and Dining Areas 

Custom Carpet in Bedrooms 

Ceramic Tile in all Baths 

Expansive 9' Ceilings and Designer-Inspired Accent Wall Colors 

Washers and Dryers in All Homes

2" Blinds and Floor-to-Ceiling Windows with Solar Shades 

Spacious Walk-In Closets with Custom Wood Shelving 

8' Entry and Patio Doors  

Private Patio or Balconies

Granite Countertops with Under-Mount Stainless Single Bowl Sink

Tile Backsplash with Under-Cabinet Lighting 

Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliances

Kitchen Pantries

Garden Soaking Tubs 

Walk-In Showers

Linen Closets

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resident Clubhouse with Catering Kitchen, Full-Service Coffee Bar and Pool Table 

Two Story Athletic Center with Cardio Theater, Free Weights, TRX, Individual Strength 

Business Lounge with Private Business Suites and Executive Conference Center 

Covered Patio for Entertaining with Large Serving Bar, TV and

Garden Courtyard with Fire-Pits and Grills 

Fourth Floor Sky Lounge for Relaxation and Entertaining with

Two Resort-Style Swimming Pools with Sunning Ledge, Fire Pit and Grilling Area 

Pet Park 

Pet Spa 

Private Yards* 

Package Lockers with 24 Hour Access and Parcel Alerts 

WiFi in All Common Areas 

Conditioned Corridors for your Comfort with Direct Access from the Parking Garage 

Controlled Access Community 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5516 Arapaho Rd have any available units?
5516 Arapaho Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5516 Arapaho Rd have?
Some of 5516 Arapaho Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5516 Arapaho Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5516 Arapaho Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5516 Arapaho Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5516 Arapaho Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5516 Arapaho Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5516 Arapaho Rd offers parking.
Does 5516 Arapaho Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5516 Arapaho Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5516 Arapaho Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5516 Arapaho Rd has a pool.
Does 5516 Arapaho Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 5516 Arapaho Rd has accessible units.
Does 5516 Arapaho Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5516 Arapaho Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Loft + Row
2110 N Peak St
Dallas, TX 75204
Cambridge Court Apartments
5959 E Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75231
Parks at Walnut
10000 Walnut St
Dallas, TX 75243
The Pavilions
9001 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Sylvan Thirty
750 Fort Worth Ave
Dallas, TX 75208
London
5601 Gaston Ave
Dallas, TX 75214
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Holiday Hills I
811 N Plymouth Rd
Dallas, TX 75211

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University