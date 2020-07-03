5515 Mccommas Boulevard

Amenities

Historic Tudor located in the heart of the M Streets has a wonderful backyard with heated saltwater pool & spa. Pet lovers dream with Doggie door in the kitchen leading to the luscious landscaped back yard. This backyard and the awesome wrap around porch in front offer the perfect setting for relaxing weekends & entertaining. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with incredible layout is partially furnished and can be fully furnished for the corporate tenant desiring to drop a suitcase and start enjoying all the area has to offer. Walking distance to Greenville Ave, Katy Trail, Glencoe Park, Shops & Restaurants. Landlord to provide pool maintenance and yard care! Refrigerator, W&D included in lease.