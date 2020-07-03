All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 1 2019 at 6:04 AM

5515 Mccommas Boulevard

5515 Mccommas Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

5515 Mccommas Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75206
M Streets

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Historic Tudor located in the heart of the M Streets has a wonderful backyard with heated saltwater pool & spa. Pet lovers dream with Doggie door in the kitchen leading to the luscious landscaped back yard. This backyard and the awesome wrap around porch in front offer the perfect setting for relaxing weekends & entertaining. This 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with incredible layout is partially furnished and can be fully furnished for the corporate tenant desiring to drop a suitcase and start enjoying all the area has to offer. Walking distance to Greenville Ave, Katy Trail, Glencoe Park, Shops & Restaurants. Landlord to provide pool maintenance and yard care! Refrigerator, W&D included in lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 Mccommas Boulevard have any available units?
5515 Mccommas Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 Mccommas Boulevard have?
Some of 5515 Mccommas Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 Mccommas Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
5515 Mccommas Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 Mccommas Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 5515 Mccommas Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 5515 Mccommas Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 5515 Mccommas Boulevard offers parking.
Does 5515 Mccommas Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 Mccommas Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 Mccommas Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 5515 Mccommas Boulevard has a pool.
Does 5515 Mccommas Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 5515 Mccommas Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 5515 Mccommas Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 Mccommas Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

