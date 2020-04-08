All apartments in Dallas
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:46 PM

5455 La Sierra Dr

5455 La Sierra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5455 La Sierra Drive, Dallas, TX 75231
Vickery

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
media room
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.

Apartment Amenities

Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom open living plans

Gourmet chef kitchens with stainless steel appliances

Designer custom cabinetry and spacious kitchen islands

Granite and quartz countertops and stone backsplashes

Wood-style flooring in entry, kitchen, living and dining areas

Custom space-saving double-hung walk-in closets

Spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tub

Dual-vanity countertops and walk-in showers*

Full-size washer and dryer in every home

Additional features include: terraces, built-in computer desks and bookshelves

Community Amenities

Resident Clubhouse with HDTV lounge and billiards

24/Hr fitness center with TechnoGym equipment

Catering kitchen with bar top seating

E-lounge with WIFI and USB connectivity

Media rooms with large screen TV's and surround-sound

Private conference and dining room

Expansive resident lawn with bocce ball court, outdoor ping pong table, tanning deck and conversational seating and lounging areas

Pool courtyard with resort-style pool

Private cabanas and outdoor grilling and dining stations

Pet-friendly community with dog park and designated pet washing station

Online Payments Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5455 La Sierra Dr have any available units?
5455 La Sierra Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5455 La Sierra Dr have?
Some of 5455 La Sierra Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5455 La Sierra Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5455 La Sierra Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5455 La Sierra Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5455 La Sierra Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5455 La Sierra Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5455 La Sierra Dr offers parking.
Does 5455 La Sierra Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5455 La Sierra Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5455 La Sierra Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5455 La Sierra Dr has a pool.
Does 5455 La Sierra Dr have accessible units?
Yes, 5455 La Sierra Dr has accessible units.
Does 5455 La Sierra Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5455 La Sierra Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

