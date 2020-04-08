5455 La Sierra Dr

Amenities
In the apartment hunt?
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
=================================
Finally! You can now take that long-awaited sigh of relief. After years of campaigning, violent wars, unsuspecting cous d'etat, crushing betrayals, and unsuspecting alliances, you've now become captain of the local intramural co-ed soccer league. Under your tough yet fair leadership, your team has now become the most feared group in all of Dallas, cruising easily to championship after championship. The CEO of your company taken notice of your unrelenting leadership traits and has promoted you to some fancy executive position with a nice big pay raise so you can now afford this exceedingly luxurious Dallas apartment.
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Studio, one, two, and three-bedroom open living plans
Gourmet chef kitchens with stainless steel appliances
Designer custom cabinetry and spacious kitchen islands
Granite and quartz countertops and stone backsplashes
Wood-style flooring in entry, kitchen, living and dining areas
Custom space-saving double-hung walk-in closets
Spa-inspired bathrooms with large soaking tub
Dual-vanity countertops and walk-in showers*
Full-size washer and dryer in every home
Additional features include: terraces, built-in computer desks and bookshelves
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resident Clubhouse with HDTV lounge and billiards
24/Hr fitness center with TechnoGym equipment
Catering kitchen with bar top seating
E-lounge with WIFI and USB connectivity
Media rooms with large screen TV's and surround-sound
Private conference and dining room
Expansive resident lawn with bocce ball court, outdoor ping pong table, tanning deck and conversational seating and lounging areas
Pool courtyard with resort-style pool
Private cabanas and outdoor grilling and dining stations
Pet-friendly community with dog park and designated pet washing station
Online Payments Available