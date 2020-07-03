All apartments in Dallas
5419 Willow Wood Lane
5419 Willow Wood Lane

5419 Willow Wood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5419 Willow Wood Lane, Dallas, TX 75252

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
EXTRAORDINARY HOME in Whispering Springs Sub! EXUDES ELEGANCE and SOPHISTICATION w NO COMFORT OVERLOOKED! Master bath is an absolute RETREAT w Jetted Tub, Stand Alone Shower w multiple body sprays, Wet Steam Sauna, and Separate Vanities. THREE fireplaces! Large open concept kitchen w built in refrigerator, double oven, coffee bar and more, opens to living area w fireplace and wet bar w mini fridge. Most rooms in home have GLORIOUS view of RESORT STYLE backyard w covered patio, pool, spa, greenbelt! 3 beds upstairs, large game room w custom wine refrigerator and balcony. Large windows throughout! Custom shower enclosures, flooring, lighting, skylights, and so much more! Come view in person. YOU WILL BE AMAZED!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5419 Willow Wood Lane have any available units?
5419 Willow Wood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5419 Willow Wood Lane have?
Some of 5419 Willow Wood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5419 Willow Wood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5419 Willow Wood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5419 Willow Wood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5419 Willow Wood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5419 Willow Wood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5419 Willow Wood Lane offers parking.
Does 5419 Willow Wood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5419 Willow Wood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5419 Willow Wood Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5419 Willow Wood Lane has a pool.
Does 5419 Willow Wood Lane have accessible units?
No, 5419 Willow Wood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5419 Willow Wood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5419 Willow Wood Lane has units with dishwashers.

