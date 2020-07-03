5419 Willow Wood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar game room parking pool garage hot tub sauna

EXTRAORDINARY HOME in Whispering Springs Sub! EXUDES ELEGANCE and SOPHISTICATION w NO COMFORT OVERLOOKED! Master bath is an absolute RETREAT w Jetted Tub, Stand Alone Shower w multiple body sprays, Wet Steam Sauna, and Separate Vanities. THREE fireplaces! Large open concept kitchen w built in refrigerator, double oven, coffee bar and more, opens to living area w fireplace and wet bar w mini fridge. Most rooms in home have GLORIOUS view of RESORT STYLE backyard w covered patio, pool, spa, greenbelt! 3 beds upstairs, large game room w custom wine refrigerator and balcony. Large windows throughout! Custom shower enclosures, flooring, lighting, skylights, and so much more! Come view in person. YOU WILL BE AMAZED!!