5407 Longview Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled M Street home with 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage PLUS 1 bed, 1 bath guest house. Mockingbird Elementary - walk to Glencoe Park, Katy Trail, Granada Theatre. Updated kitchen with quartz counters, new cabinets & appliances, original hardwoods in living room and all bedrooms, new windows, plantation shutters, both bathrooms updated – great neighbors - this one has it all! Fenced yard perfect for pets and entertaining. This home is close to Greenville Ave and all it has to offer in restaurants and shopping! Schedule a showing today!