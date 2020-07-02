All apartments in Dallas
5407 Longview Street
Last updated May 23 2019 at 10:35 PM

5407 Longview Street

5407 Longview Street · No Longer Available
Location

5407 Longview Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled M Street home with 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage PLUS 1 bed, 1 bath guest house. Mockingbird Elementary - walk to Glencoe Park, Katy Trail, Granada Theatre. Updated kitchen with quartz counters, new cabinets & appliances, original hardwoods in living room and all bedrooms, new windows, plantation shutters, both bathrooms updated – great neighbors - this one has it all! Fenced yard perfect for pets and entertaining. This home is close to Greenville Ave and all it has to offer in restaurants and shopping! Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5407 Longview Street have any available units?
5407 Longview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5407 Longview Street have?
Some of 5407 Longview Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5407 Longview Street currently offering any rent specials?
5407 Longview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5407 Longview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5407 Longview Street is pet friendly.
Does 5407 Longview Street offer parking?
Yes, 5407 Longview Street offers parking.
Does 5407 Longview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5407 Longview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5407 Longview Street have a pool?
No, 5407 Longview Street does not have a pool.
Does 5407 Longview Street have accessible units?
No, 5407 Longview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5407 Longview Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5407 Longview Street has units with dishwashers.

