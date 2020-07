Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Historic neighborhood near Swiss Ave. Classic condo complex with pool and lovely landscaping. Hardwoods in living areas and wood floors in bedrooms. Spacious living area with a fireplace. Also fireplace in the master bedroom. Enjoy two patio areas. Convenient to Lakewood,Uptown, Downtown,Deep Ellum and Greenville Ave. and minutes away from White Rock Lake and Arboretum. Security gate and secure underground parking.